Nominations now open for 28th annual Calgary Awards

Do you know an extraordinary Calgarian who goes above and beyond to make life better for those around them?

Nominations are now open for the 28th annual Calgary Awards, recognizing exemplary citizens for their achievements and contributions.

Nominations close at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 9 and there are 13 categories:

The Community Achievement Awards;

Grant MacEwan Lifetime Achievement;

Citizen of the Year;

Arts;

Commerce;

Community Advocate (individual and organization);

Education;

Heritage;

Youth;

The Environmental Achievement Award;

The International Achievement Award;

The Award for Accessibility, and;

The City of Calgary W.O. Mitchell Book Prize (deadline was Dec. 31, 2021).

"The City of Calgary encourages all Calgarians to look to their neighbours, colleagues, community leaders and local organizations and businesses for those who could qualify as recipients of The Calgary Awards," read a release.

"If you’re curious to see who some of the past recipients are, you can read their bios and watch some feature videos on their accomplishments here."

More information on each award category, eligibility criteria, and previous award recipients can be found on the city's website.

