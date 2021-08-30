CALGARY -- Do you know someone who regularly goes above and beyond to make life better for those around them?

Nominations are being accepted for the Stars of Alberta Volunteer Awards until Sept. 15 and online submissions are encouraged.

"Alberta is proud to have the highest volunteer rates across Canada, and our volunteers support the needs of our neighbours and communities in countless ways," said Minister of Culture Ron Orr in a statement.

"Volunteers are helping drive Alberta’s economic recovery, and they are helping revitalize our communities. Please support our extraordinary volunteers and their transformative work by nominating them for a Stars of Alberta Volunteer Award.”

The awards highlight and pay tribute to volunteers who give their time, energy and skills, and two awards are given in three categories:

Youth (up to 24 years old)

Adult

Senior

Another category, called Breaking Barriers, will see three awards given out to volunteers working to create communities that are diverse and inclusive, addressing racism, advocating for 2SLGBTQ+ inclusion and fighting gender discrimination in their communities.

The awards will be handed out in conjunction with International Volunteer Day on Dec. 5.

Since the awards were started in 2000, 136 volunteers have been recognized.

Alberta has 26,200 non-profit organizations and in 2018, nearly 83 per cent of Albertans volunteered either formally or informally, contributing 578 million volunteer hours.

Information on how to nominate someone is available online.