Nordegg Incident blends horror story with a TED Talk

A new independent theatre company is hoping to scare a new generation of Calgary theatre patrons.

They call themselves the Sucker for Punishment Art Group and together with Theatre of Consequence, they're presenting The Nordegg Incident by University of Lethbridge alumnus, playwright Jake Rose at Birds and Stone Theatre on 16 Ave. N.W.

Pitching the show as "semi-based on a true-ish story," Rose describes The Nordegg Incident as a kind of cross between a TED Talk and the Blair Witch Project.

"The play makes use of mixing truth with the urban legend of the ‘incident’. Facts like the real world locations in Nordegg, academic footnotes, and using the actors' real names in the script are put side by side with fictional information like local accounts of occult activity and fake Kijiji ads. The factual deception leaves the audience in the middle wondering "what exactly is the truth here?'" Rose said, in an email to CTV News.

"One of the big themes of the play is-- what happens when we look too deep into the darkness? We wanted to make a play that felt like an arthouse grunge horror film, something like the Blair Witch Project," he added. " Our co-director and actor Conrad Belau had an idea to set up the play as a presentation, sort of like a TED talk, and use that convention to tell this other story, so what we came up with is a horror play inside of an academic presentation.

"It’s unlike any play I’ve ever seen or worked on," he added, "due to the extremely collaborative nature of several horror-movie geeks trying to put this together."

The Nordegg Incident opens Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Birds and Stone, 1703 1 Street NW. Tickets are $15, and available here. The play is rated NC-17, due to "horror violence, nudity, and suggestive themes that some audiences may find disturbing."