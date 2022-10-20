Nordegg Incident blends horror story with a TED Talk

Cast of The Nordegg Incident, a new play that premieres Thursday night at Birds and Stone Theatre in Calgary Cast of The Nordegg Incident, a new play that premieres Thursday night at Birds and Stone Theatre in Calgary

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina