CALGARY -- One man is in hospital following a Tuesday morning crash in the city's southeast that prompted the closure of a section of the city's main north-south thoroughfare.

Emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail, near the Seton Boulevard overpass, shortly before 5 a.m. following reports of a single vehicle crash.

EMS transported one man to hospital in serious condition with undisclosed injuries.

Police closed the northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail as part of the investigation. The highway reopened to traffic shortly after 8:30 a.m.