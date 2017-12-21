The Calgary Police Service temporarily closed a section of Deerfoot Trail following a serious collision involving a recycling truck and a car early Thursday afternoon.

According to EMS Public Education Officer Stuart Brideaux, paramedic crews were called to a location north of the Deerfoot Trail and Anderson/Bow Bottom Trail interchange at approximately 12:40 p.m. following a crash involving a large recycling truck and a car.

The driver of the car, an elderly female, was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious, potentially life threatening condition.

The driver of the recycling truck, an adult male, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the South Health Campus in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate the crash.