Northbound Deerfoot Trail slowed by crash near Douglasdale Boulevard
The morning commute on Deerfoot Trail slowed to a crawl Thursday morning after a crash blocked a northbound lane in the city's southeast.
Emergency crews were called to an area near the Douglasdale Boulevard S.E. exit shortly before 7 a.m.
The crash occurred in the left hand land and drivers were encouraged to stay right to pass.
As of 7:45 a.m., the crash is adding an additional 20 minutes to northbound commutes from the south end of the city to downtown Calgary.
CTV News has not confirmed whether anyone was injured in the crash and the nature of the collision has not been released.
With files from CTV News' Courtney Stanfield
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Smoke heading out, rain heading in for Calgary
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | PM Trudeau, MPs paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament have returned to Ottawa ahead of schedule for a 'special session' to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II. It is a historic opportunity to allow Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and MPs to pay tribute to her life and legacy, prior to Monday's national commemorations.
Palace reveals details of Queen's state funeral on Monday
Two minutes of silence will be observed Monday across the United Kingdom at the end of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral at Westminster Abbey, giving British public across the nation a chance to pay their respects to the late monarch.
Here's why the 'Stone of Destiny' is being brought back to Westminster Abbey for King's coronation
The news that officials are preparing to transport a mysterious slab of sandstone to Westminster Abbey as a key part of King Charles III's crowning has left many wondering: just what is the Stone of Destiny?
How long is the line to see the Queen lying in state? What to know
Tens of thousands of people have lined up along the banks of the River Thames in London, awaiting entry to Westminster Hall to pay their respects at Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state.
Tofino resort co-owned by former NHL star cancels fishing derby after 'highly inappropriate behaviour' at event
A popular tourist resort in Tofino, B.C., co-owned by former NHL player Willie Mitchell, says it is operating under an interim manager after 'highly inappropriate behaviour' came to light during its annual fishing tournament.
BREAKING | Milton victim in GTHA shooting rampage not expected to survive
One of the victims involved in Monday’s GTHA shooting rampage is 'not expected to survive,' according to Halton police.
'You're on your own': Working parents scrambling after schools closed to honour Queen
Workers are scrambling to find last-minute child care across much of Canada after governments announced the sudden closure of schools to mourn Queen Elizabeth II.
Ontario spending billions of dollars more so far this year, fiscal watchdog says
Ontario's financial watchdog says the government is spending billions more so far this year than at the start of the last fiscal year.
The national average home price in Canada has dropped again
The Canadian Real Estate Association is cutting its forecast for home sales this year and lowering its expectations for price growth.
Edmonton
-
Firefighters called to former Dwayne's Home second day in a row
A second fire in as many days – and the 19th of the year – broke out at the building of the former Dwayne's Home in downtown Edmonton early Thursday morning.
-
Motorcyclist who hit traffic officer, fled scene, wanted by Edmonton police
An Edmonton police officer needed to be hospitalized Wednesday evening after being hit by a motorcyclist.
-
Mother of accused in north Edmonton deadly attacks says family tried to seek help from mental-health system, police
The mother of a 25-year-old man who is accused of killing one Edmontonian and stabbing two others is offering her condolences to the victims and calling out the health and judicial systems who she says abandoned her family.
Vancouver
-
Pedestrian fighting for life in hospital after suspected hit-and-run in Vancouver
Vancouver police are investigating a suspected hit-and-run that has left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.
-
Burst water main floods Vancouver streets, leads to road closures
A broken water main led to road closures in Vancouver's Marpole neighbourhood early Thursday morning as local streets were flooded.
-
New $84.4M water system in Abbotsford aims for climate resilience after catastrophic floods
The City of Abbotsford is getting funding help from the B.C. government to bolster its drinking water system against extreme weather and climate-related disasters.
Atlantic
-
'I just ran until nobody was chasing me': N.S. RCMP investigating mob attack recorded on video
A young man in the Halifax area is recovering after a disturbing incident that was caught on video. Jordan McNeille, 21, was attacked by a mob of young people at a Labour Day bush party when he stuck up for a teenager who was being bullied.
-
'We need answers': Concerns grow as killer remains at large two weeks after breaching parole
There are still more questions than answers nearly two weeks after Patrice Mailloux breached his day parole in Quebec. The 67-year-old convicted killer remains unlawfully at large and a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry hears RCMP staffer deleted recording of controversial Lucki phone call
The RCMP is investigating what happened to the recording of a controversial meeting between top brass at RCMP headquarters and officials with the force in Nova Scotia days after the 2020 mass shooting.
Vancouver Island
-
Tofino resort co-owned by former NHL star cancels fishing derby after 'highly inappropriate behaviour' at event
A popular tourist resort in Tofino, B.C., co-owned by former NHL player Willie Mitchell, says it is operating under an interim manager after 'highly inappropriate behaviour' came to light during its annual fishing tournament.
-
'The job is to get through it': Tour de Rock rider persevering through cancer diagnosis
It's unusual for a Stage 3 cancer diagnosis to come as a relief, but that's exactly what happened for one rider in this year's Tour de Rock.
-
NEW
NEW | Coast guard concerned about pollution after tour boat sinks near Haida Gwaii
The Canadian Coast Guard, Parks Canada and the Council of the Haida Nation are concerned about pollution after a tour boat sank off the coast of Haida Gwaii. Seven people who were on board were safely transported to shore.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Milton victim in GTHA shooting rampage not expected to survive
One of the victims involved in Monday’s GTHA shooting rampage is 'not expected to survive,' according to Halton police.
-
Ontario spending billions of dollars more so far this year, fiscal watchdog says
Ontario's financial watchdog says the government is spending billions more so far this year than at the start of the last fiscal year.
-
Southern Ontario wakes to single-digit temperatures for the first time since early June
Southern Ontario is waking up to a chilly start Thursday morning with temperatures dipping into the single-digits for the first time since early June.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: Leaders to go 'face-to-face' in first election debate
The first of two French-language leadership debates this Quebec election campaign takes place in Montreal.
-
Amid election threats, Crown prosecutors remind Quebecers of real consequences -- including prison time
Since Quebec's electoral campaign started last month, candidates from all the major parties have deplored threats made against them, both in person and online.
-
Controversy stirs as Montreal Canadiens unveil new RBC-embossed jersey
For the first time in its history, the Montreal Canadiens jersey will feature advertising -- and not everyone's happy about it.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | PM Trudeau, MPs paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament have returned to Ottawa ahead of schedule for a 'special session' to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II. It is a historic opportunity to allow Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and MPs to pay tribute to her life and legacy, prior to Monday's national commemorations.
-
Four kittens died after being found abandoned in a carrier in Ottawa last month
The Provincial Animal Welfare Services is investigating the deaths of four kittens that were found abandoned in a carrier in Ottawa last month.
-
Crowds queue for Queen's coffin as Charles spends quiet day
Thousands of mourners lined up through the night to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Parliament's Westminster Hall on Thursday, as King Charles III spent a day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne.
Kitchener
-
Police charge 54-year-old Kitchener woman in connection to April homicide
Waterloo regional police said they have charged a second person in connection to a homicide in April of this year.
-
'They've lost their fear:' Burlington approves new measures after unprovoked coyote attacks
The City of Burlington is undertaking a series of measures to stem the number of coyote attacks on humans after six people were involved in unprovoked coyote attacks in recent weeks.
-
Ontario seniors to pay $400/day to stay in hospital instead of moving to LTC
The Ontario government says hospital patients who are waiting for space in long-term care homes can be moved to other locations not of their choosing up to 150 kilometres away or be billed $400 per day if they refuse.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. First Nations Chiefs call for funding for self-administered policing
In the wake of the James Smith tragedy, the tribal council that represents James Smith Cree Nation and 11 other First Nations bands is laying the ground work for self-administered policing and improved safety measures.
-
RCMP locate teen sought in connection with North Battleford high school assault
Battleford RCMP issued a plea for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old suspect who was believed to be armed and dangerous.
-
Children now have access to a basketball and skateboard playground
The City of Prince Albert, in partnership with the Malcolm Jenkins Family Foundation, has officially opened the upgraded James Isbister Park.
Northern Ontario
-
Tofino resort co-owned by former NHL star cancels fishing derby after 'highly inappropriate behaviour' at event
A popular tourist resort in Tofino, B.C., co-owned by former NHL player Willie Mitchell, says it is operating under an interim manager after 'highly inappropriate behaviour' came to light during its annual fishing tournament.
-
Why is Queen Elizabeth II's coffin lined with lead?
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, which arrived in London from Edinburgh on Tuesday, is made out of English oak and lined with lead in a royal tradition dating back hundreds of years.
-
'I just ran until nobody was chasing me': N.S. RCMP investigating mob attack recorded on video
A young man in the Halifax area is recovering after a disturbing incident that was caught on video. Jordan McNeille, 21, was attacked by a mob of young people at a Labour Day bush party when he stuck up for a teenager who was being bullied.
Winnipeg
-
Police to give update on person found in medical distress
The Winnipeg Police Service will provide an update on a person that was found in medical distress at a Winnipeg business last month.
-
Crowds queue for Queen's coffin as Charles spends quiet day
Thousands of mourners lined up through the night to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Parliament's Westminster Hall on Thursday, as King Charles III spent a day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne.
-
Manitoba strikes deal with drugstore chain to supply free menstrual products
The Manitoba government plans to make millions of menstrual products available for free at schools, women's shelters and resource centres across the province.
Regina
-
'Reduced severe collisions by 38 per cent': City council votes to expand red light camera program
The program will now see those who do not come to a complete stop for a right turn on a red light, also known as a rolling stop, now be targeted as well.
-
'Millions of dollars': Rare collectible cars up for auction in Regina
Millions of dollars of collectible vehicles are going on the auction block this weekend in Regina and the sale includes Thunderbirds, Porsches and even a Rolls Royce.
-
'A hardship for everyone': Lack of spare drivers leads to bus route cancellation in rural Sask.
A lack of spare bus drivers has led to parents in rural Sask. to find their own transportation to and from school for their children.