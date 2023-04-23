Northbound exit on Deerfoot Trail at 64 Avenue N.E. closed Monday for construction

Construction is set to start Monday on a northeast Calgary ramp on Deerfoot Trail, creating delays for northbound drivers.

The exit ramp from Deerfoot to 64 Avenue N.E. will be closed starting Monday morning, as work continues to widen northbound Deerfoot and improve the off-ramps at that exit.

During construction, speed limits will be reduced to 80 km/hr on Deerfoot Trail.

It's one of a number of construction projects that will be happening on Deerfoot Trail this spring.

To learn more about Deerfoot Trail improvements, go to deerfootimprovements.ca or 511.alberta.ca.

Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., there will be an open house held in the Sundance Ballroom at the Deerfoot Inn, 11500 35 Street S.E. to provide information about construction on Deerfoot Trail.