CALGARY
Calgary

    • Northbound Highway 2 near Airdrie reopened after crews clear multi-vehicle crash

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)

    Northbound Highway 2, just north of Airdrie, has reopened after crews cleared a multi-vehicle crash.

    Police were on the scene of the crash near Township Road 274 around 6:45 p.m.

    Only minor injuries were reported.

    RCMP said that while the highway is clear, traffic may be slow for some time.

