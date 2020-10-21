Advertisement
Northbound Highway 4 rest area at Warner blocked
Published Wednesday, October 21, 2020 5:15PM MDT
CALGARY -- The entrance to the rest stop on northbound Highway 4 was blocked Wednesday afternoon, due to poor weather conditions.
Three over dimensional loads were forced to stop around 4:33 p.m. due to the bad weather, making it impossible for other vehicles to drive through the entrance to the rest area.
No other information was available.
This is a developing story...