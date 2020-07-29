CALGARY -- A collision between a police vehicle and a van caused traffic on northbound Highway 2 to be reduced to one lane just south of the Highway 72 overpass near Crossfield, Alta. for several hours Tuesday.

The road was reopened just after 1:30 p.m.

An RCMP member involved in the crash was assessed at the scene by EMS and the driver of the van was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Police said an adult male was taken into custody as a result of the crash, however no other information is available.