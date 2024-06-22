CALGARY
Calgary

    Northbound lanes on QE II east of Carstairs closed due to police incident

    (Supplied/RCMP) (Supplied/RCMP)
    A police incident on the QE II east of Carstairs disrupted traffic early Saturday.

    In an update issued at 9:30 a.m. Alberta RCMP advised that southbound lanes are now open, while northbound traffic is being detoured to allow officers to continue their investigation.

    Northbound traffic is being diverted onto Township Road 294.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

