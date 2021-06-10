Advertisement
Northbound QEII closed near Bowden after semi crashes into ditch
Published Thursday, June 10, 2021 9:46AM MDT Last Updated Thursday, June 10, 2021 9:51AM MDT
A section of the QEII highway near Bowden, Alta. was closed to northbound traffic Thursday morning after a semi left the road. (file)
CALGARY -- Northbound traffic on the QEII has been diverted near Bowden, Alta. as crews work to remove a semi-tractor that left the road Thursday.
The detour near the Highway 587 juncture is expected to remain in place for most of the morning.
Innisfail RCMP say the driver was not injured and the semi was the only vehicle involved in the crash that occurred shortly after 6 a.m.
Heavy fog was reported in the area at the time.