CALGARY -- Northbound traffic on the QEII has been diverted near Bowden, Alta. as crews work to remove a semi-tractor that left the road Thursday.

The detour near the Highway 587 juncture is expected to remain in place for most of the morning.

Innisfail RCMP say the driver was not injured and the semi was the only vehicle involved in the crash that occurred shortly after 6 a.m.

Heavy fog was reported in the area at the time.