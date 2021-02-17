Advertisement
Northbound QEII Highway diverted near Didsbury, Alta. after rollover crash
Northbound traffic is being diverted near Didsbury due to a crash on Wednesday morning. (File photo)
CALGARY -- Emergency crews are on scene at a serious crash on Highway 2 which has forced northbound traffic to be diverted at the Didsbury overpass (Highway 582).
The single-vehicle crash happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say a southbound SUV lost control about two kilometres south of the Highway 27 overpass near Olds, Alta., and rolled, coming to rest in a northbound lane.
Two people were in the vehicle at the time, with one suffering life-threatening injuries and the other non-life threatening injuries.
Traffic is expected to be diverted for several hours.
Didsbury is about 80 kilometres north of Calgary.