Northeast Calgary high school enters lockdown after teen stabbed

CALGARY -

Calgary police say a teenage boy was rushed to hospital from Bishop McNally High School on Wednesday following a stabbing.

Emergency crews were called to the high school on Falconridge Boulevard N.E. at around 10:55 a.m. to help the victim.

It's unknown if the stabbing occurred on school property.

EMS said the teen was taken to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition with a single stab wound.

The incident prompted the school to enact lockdown procedures at 11 a.m. as police searched for suspects.

As we work to safely resolve this incident, we ask the public to refrain from attending the area. An update will be provided as soon as it becomes available. #yyc — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) November 3, 2021

A statement from the Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) said all other students and staff were safe.

"CPS, EMS and senior administration are currently at the school dealing with the incident," the CCSD said.

"Calgary Catholic has a critical incident team that will work closely with the school community. Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved."