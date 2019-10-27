CALGARY – Police have blocked off an entire intersection in northeast Calgary because of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that left the victim with serious injuries.

The crash took place on Sunday morning in the intersection of 16 Avenue and Edmonton Trail N.E.

ALERT: Multi-vehicle incident, EB 16 Ave and Edmonton Tr NE, blocking the EB lanes. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/iYVraRXwOD — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) October 27, 2019

EMS tells CTV News a woman, listed in life threatening condition, was taken to Foothills Hospital.

Calgary police also confirmed a pedestrian was hurt in the crash.

The entire intersection has been shut down for the investigation.

Traffic Advisory: the intersection of 16 Ave NE x Edmonton Tr NE has been closed due to a serious traffic collision. Please use alternate routes until further notice. Thank you. #yyc #yyctraffic #yycroads #calgary @yyctransport @calgarytransit ������ — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) October 27, 2019

The Traffic Unit is at the scene and say the pedestrian was using a walker and was in the crosswalk at the time of the crash.

Police are redirecting southbound traffic from Edmonton Trail through the Esso gas station west of the incident.

More to come…