Northeast Calgary intersection shut down for pedestrian incident
A woman, who was using a walker, is in hospital after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing the Trans-Canada Highway in Calgary on Sunday morning.
Published Sunday, October 27, 2019 9:21AM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 27, 2019 10:20AM MDT
CALGARY – Police have blocked off an entire intersection in northeast Calgary because of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that left the victim with serious injuries.
The crash took place on Sunday morning in the intersection of 16 Avenue and Edmonton Trail N.E.
EMS tells CTV News a woman, listed in life threatening condition, was taken to Foothills Hospital.
Calgary police also confirmed a pedestrian was hurt in the crash.
The entire intersection has been shut down for the investigation.
The Traffic Unit is at the scene and say the pedestrian was using a walker and was in the crosswalk at the time of the crash.
Police are redirecting southbound traffic from Edmonton Trail through the Esso gas station west of the incident.
More to come…