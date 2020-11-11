CALGARY -- A northeast Calgary restaurant ordered closed for health violations has now reopened.

Alberta Health Services confirmed reopening conditions have been met and the closure order has been lifted for Apna Punjab Sweets and Samosa Factory, in the 5100 block of 47th Street N.E., about a week after the Nov. 4 order was issued.

An inspection found several health violations, centered around building maintenance, food storage and cleaning protocols.

November's closure wasn't the first time the eatery was shuttered due to health violations. The business was temporarily closed in 2017 after a number of issues were discovered in the kitchen.