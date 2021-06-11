CALGARY -- The COVID-19 immunization clinic at Genesis Centre will welcome eligible first dose vaccine recipients without an appointment for two days next week.

Alberta Health Services confirms up to 500 Pfizer vaccines will be made available on both June 15 and June 16 on a walk-in basis.

The clinic, located at 7555 Falconridge Boulevard N.E., will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and the site offers free parking.

Eligible vaccine recipients are asked to present their Alberta Health Care card and government-issued photo identification.

For additional details on COVID-19 vaccinations in Alberta, including appointment booking, visit COVID-19 vaccine program .