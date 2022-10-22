Northeast pharmacy robbed Saturday morning
Police are investigating after a northeast Calgary pharmacy was robbed Saturday morning.
The call came in just after 11 a.m., about a robbery at an IDA Pharmacy, located at 2640-52 Street N.E.
Police said three people described as Black men between the age of 16 and 25 wore masks and stole narcotics.
There were no reports of any injuries.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Is this going to be my life now?': Here's what it’s like living with long COVID
Based on data from Statistics Canada, about 1.4 million Canadian adults say they had symptoms of COVID-19 at least three months after their infection. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians about their personal struggles in living with long COVID.
'No one has ever seen anything like this': Scientists report black hole 'burping'
Scientists say a black hole has begun ejecting material years after it consumed a small star, a phenomenon described as similar to 'burping' after a meal and a first for researchers.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
'It was a gut punch': Indigenous-led research station in N.W.T. damaged by wildfire
A wildfire that almost destroyed an Indigenous-led research station in the Northwest Territories is expected to have far-reaching effects on environmental research and the community.
Hurricane Roslyn strengthens to a Category 4 while heading towards Mexico before landfall this weekend
Forming off the western coast of Mexico, Hurricane Roslyn has strengthened into a major Category 3 storm and is expected to make landfall this weekend, forecasts show.
Federal leaders mark 8-year anniversary of National War Memorial attack
Canada's federal leaders paid their respects Saturday on the eighth anniversary of the attacks at the National War Memorial and Parliament Hill.
Toronto city councillor Cynthia Lai dies days before election
Toronto city councillor Cynthia Lai has died. Her campaign manager, Hratch Aynedjian, confirmed the death of the Ward 23 Scarborough North councillor on Friday afternoon.
Boris Johnson returns to U.K. amidst rumors he will run for PM
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson landed back in Britain on Saturday morning, ahead of a possible tilt at reclaiming his former job.
Small plane crashes into New Hampshire building; all on board die
A small plane crashed into a building in New Hampshire, killing the two people on board and sparking a large fire on the ground, authorities said.
Edmonton
-
What policy resolutions will the UCP vote on at their AGM?
This weekend Alberta's United Conservative Party will host its annual general meeting and vote on 20 policy resolutions, including aiming to challenge anti-racist education initiatives and review utility transmission charges.
-
Pedestrian killed in early morning crash Saturday
A pedestrian is dead after a collision with a vehicle on Highway 2 north of Highway 625 on Saturday.
-
'Is this going to be my life now?': Here's what it’s like living with long COVID
Based on data from Statistics Canada, about 1.4 million Canadian adults say they had symptoms of COVID-19 at least three months after their infection. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians about their personal struggles in living with long COVID.
Vancouver
-
Inflation, interest rates cooling Vancouver's luxury real estate market
Rising interest rates, inflationary pressure and widespread economic uncertainty are cooling the luxury real estate market in Vancouver, according to a new report.
-
B.C. man charged with 6 bank robberies over 5 days in 4 cities
A B.C. man has been charged with robbing six banks in a five-day span last month, according to police.
-
Little Mountain developer seeks Vancouver permit for more long-awaited social housing
The developer of the long-vacant Little Mountain property near Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Park has applied for a development permit to construct more of the social housing units promised in a 2021 memorandum of understanding with the province.
Atlantic
-
Hundreds of school workers in Nova Scotia set to strike next week over wages
Hundreds of school staff in Nova Scotia plan to go on strike next week after rejecting a new contract offer over wages.
-
W5 investigates
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
-
Moncton business owners frustrated over dirty needles, drug paraphernalia outside stores
Some Moncton business owners are showing signs of frustration as used needles and other drug paraphernalia have become a common sight outside their shops.
Vancouver Island
-
Mother of woman killed in Saanich remembers daughter as 'beautiful person' who 'sees the good in everybody'
The mother of a woman killed in Saanich this week is remembering her daughter as "a beautiful person" who she hoped would come back from the "wrong road" she had travelled in recent days.
-
Prowling cougar spotted on trail camera north of Campbell River, B.C.
Ryan Yardley and his girlfriend set up the camera after they spotted a cougar mom and her kitten running across the highway outside Campbell River late last month.
-
Vancouver man inspires hope on Downtown Eastside after searching for missing mask in Victoria
Adam Sawatsky catches up with Trey Helten, who was near the start of his recovery journey and working to make amends when they first met.
Toronto
-
Ontario commits to same child-care funding for 2023, but some operators say it’s not enough
The Ontario government has committed to ensuring revenue for licensed child-care operators remains unchanged through 2023; however independent child-care operators say it’s still not enough.
-
Operations at Billy Bishop Airport suspended due to suspicious package
All operations at Toronto’s island airport have been suspended due to a suspicious package, police say.
-
Ontario municipal candidates face 'organized hatred' as campaign nears close
With voting day set for Monday in municipal and school board elections across Ontario, some candidates are facing intense, hostile rhetoric -- some in-person and some online -- as they put their names forward on local ballots.
Montreal
-
Montreal hospital caters to Indigenous patients by adding bannock to meal trays
An experience with a patient who wouldn't eat because the meals reminded him of residential school has prompted a Montreal hospital to start offering bannock bread to its Indigenous patients.
-
Quebec College of Physicians revokes ER doctor's license for lying on CV: ruling
Emergency room doctor Sanjeev Sirpal at the Fleury Hospital in Montreal has had his license revoked after the College of Physicians found that he had not been truthful about his past schooling in the United States.
-
Call in free legal advice available this weekend in Quebec
Quebecers can receive free legal advice this weekend at the 39th edition of the Young Bar Association of Montreal's Telephone Legal Clinic.
Ottawa
-
Three new millionaires in eastern Ontario
The $70 million Lotto Max jackpot was won in Calgary, but three people who bought tickets in eastern Ontario have won $1 million.
-
Six ward races to watch on Monday
With no incumbent mayor and at least 11 new councillors to be named, this election will dramatically change the council chamber, no matter who wins.
-
Now is the time to support Ottawa's new police chief, Watson says
Mayor Jim Watson is calling on politicians, council candidates and the public to support Ottawa's new top cop, after some called on police to delay the hiring until after Monday's municipal election.
Kitchener
-
Suspect in Brantford, Ont. murder arrested
A 20-year-old man has been arrested after a fatal stabbing in Brantford, Ont. Saturday.
-
Cambridge voids results of Catholic school board election after two candidates left off ballot
The City of Cambridge has declared an emergency under the Municipal Election Act after two of six candidates for Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) trustee were left off the ballot.
-
Police searching for three suspects in Simcoe home invasion
At 3:19 a.m. on Saturday, the occupants of a Highland Avenue home were allegedly woken up by three men armed with handguns.
Saskatoon
-
'I felt emotional': FSIN honours children on first day of annual Pow Wow
The Federation of Sovereign of Indigenous Nations (FSIN) annual Cultural Celebration and Pow Wow is back for its 27th year. It kicked off on Friday by honouring children with a youth Pow Wow.
-
Sask. RCMP investigating death of 4-year-old boy
Saskatchewan RCMP’s major crime unit is investigating the death of a four-year-old boy.
-
Saskatchewan NDP leader gives first convention speech since taking the helm
Opposition New Democrats Leader Carla Beck said it's time to do the hard work to provide an alternative to the governing Saskatchewan Party in her first speech at the helm during the party's annual convention.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario commits to same child-care funding for 2023, but some operators say it’s not enough
The Ontario government has committed to ensuring revenue for licensed child-care operators remains unchanged through 2023; however independent child-care operators say it’s still not enough.
-
W5 investigates
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
-
Ontario had 11 Maxmillion winners, $70 million jackpot won in Alberta
The second-highest Lotto Max draw in OLG history took place last night, while the winning $70 ticket was sold in Alberta, 11 Maxmillion tickets were sold in Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
Province clears out 'Every Child matters' legislature encampment
The Manitoba government has cleared out an illegal encampment located on the east side of the legislative grounds.
-
17-year-old arrested in connection to 7 firearms incidents: Police
Winnipeg police have arrested a 17-year-old male in connection to a series of firearms-related incidents over the past few weeks.
-
'There's been a lot of turmoil' North wants to bring stability back to AMC
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) Grand Chief candidate Sheila North says she is returning to politics because she was asked to do so by elders, chiefs, and members of community.
Regina
-
Man who shot at police in Moose Jaw charged with attempted murder: MJ police
A man who was the subject of an emergency alert after shooting at police officers in Moose Jaw has been arrested.
-
Regina police search for second suspect following break-in incident
The Regina Police Service (RPS) continues to search for a second suspect following a late night break and enter incident.
-
Firefighters respond to late night blaze in east central Regina
Crews with the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a structure fire late Friday night.