Northeast pharmacy robbed Saturday morning

Police are investigating after a northeast Calgary pharmacy was robbed Saturday morning.

The call came in just after 11 a.m., about a robbery at an IDA Pharmacy, located at 2640-52 Street N.E.

Police said three people described as Black men between the age of 16 and 25 wore masks and stole narcotics.

There were no reports of any injuries.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.