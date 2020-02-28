CALGARY -- The Calgary Public Library celebrated the opening of the Co-op Community Early Learning Centre at Nose Hill Library on Friday.

This Early Learning Centre, the 13th instalment of it’s kind, is part of the Calgary Public Library’s Early Learning Strategy. Each learning centre is specially designed and unique to the meet needs of the specific library.

Calgary Public Library CEO Mark Asberg said the Nose Hill Library has been a cornerstone of the community since 1988, and is one of the most loved and well used locations in the city.

The spaces and infrastructure are specificity adapted to cater to the multiple ways children learn, he said.

“One of the most important ways that we all learn is through play.” Asberg said. “Play is the way we explore the world, we try new things, (and) we take some risks.”

Between free play sessions, library staff offer interactive reading groups for the children. Asberg said that getting the kids interested in reading early is vital to healthy development. “If children start handling books early and start thinking about books as part of their lives, they will take that and be readers for their entire life.”

Patrick Turner and his daughter Octavia came to check out the new space. Turner said his children have used the play spaces at other libraries and he’s glad to see this one pop up so close to home. “Our children are beyond five now, but they took great pleasure in them and they’ve continued to use the library since.” he added.

Jussara Cury and her seven-year-old son Bruno come to the Nose Hill Library at least twice a week to rent out books. “I think reading is the most important thing in life and you have the whole world here.” Cury said.

Bruno is currently learning to read English. Cury said he’s recently made some friends here. “He’s having a lot of fun, he loves it, he feels comfortable.”

The Calgary Library Foundation has a long-term goal to create these colourful and playful spaces in all 21 libraries in Calgary.