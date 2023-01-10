Northwest Calgary man returns home to find it on fire

Firefighters extinguished a fire and rescued a dog at a home on 27 Avenue N.W. on Jan. 10, 2023. Firefighters extinguished a fire and rescued a dog at a home on 27 Avenue N.W. on Jan. 10, 2023.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina