Northwest CTrain station closed to passengers, trail of blood extends to AUArts

One man is in hospital with injuries to his neck following an early morning incident near the SAIT/AUArts/Jubilee CTrain station.

Emergency crews were called to the station at around 5:30 a.m. and the injured man was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre. His condition has not been confirmed.

Police officials say a trail of blood was spotted between the Alberta University of the Arts and the station.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

The station was closed to passengers and CTrains are not stopping at its platform. An estimated time for the reopening of the station has not been released,

Shuttle buses are in place to ferry passengers between the Lions Park and Sunnyside stations.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details emerge.