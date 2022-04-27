Northwest CTrain station reopens to passengers hours after man injured in attack

One man is in hospital with injuries to his neck following an early morning incident near the SAIT/AUArts/Jubilee CTrain station.

Emergency crews were called to the station at around 5:30 a.m. and the injured man was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre. His condition has not been confirmed.

Police officials say a trail of blood was spotted between the Alberta University of the Arts and the station.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

The station reopened to transit users shortly before noon.