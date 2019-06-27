Residents of Beddington Heights were startled early Thursday evening by an intense flash of light and the thundering sound of a lightning strike that shook the neighbouhood.

Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Bermuda Way Northwest following reports a lightning strike had sparked a fire in the alleyway.

"I was standing at my back door, looking out at the storm," recalled Dorothy Tibbits-Gray. "All of a sudden, lightning hit the transformer, it exploded, with the most brilliant, bright flash that I've ever seen in my entire life."

"Loudest sound I've heard. My hearing aid made my ear hurt and it's still sore."

A fence and shed located near the transformer were charred during the incident. ENMAX crews and Calgary Fire Department members were deployed to the scene. There have been no reports of injuries.

Power was temporarily interrupted to several homes in the vicinity of the lightning strike.