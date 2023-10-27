Not much sun for Saturday, but we'll have wind chill

We saw some sunshine on Friday – finally!

But don't expect much sun for Saturday.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a decent chance of a few flurries – especially in the afternoon.

Wind chill will still be a thing for our first day of the weekend, too.

In the morning with the wind chill, it will feel more like -13, and in the afternoon more like -7.

It will be gusty throughout the day – at times out of the north at 40 km/h.

That's a wind with a bite!

Sunday, expect a good amount of sunshine. Yay!

The clouds will return later on Monday, but this is because of a Chinook-type setup.

Likely some Chinook clouds and it will be windy at times late Monday through Tuesday because of this.

That means Halloween will be warmer than it is now!

But keep the wind in mind when decorating and getting your costume ready.

The high for the day will be close to 6.

When the sun sets just after 6 p.m., it will drop closer to freezing quite fast.

We will continue to keep you posted on your trick-or-treating forecast as we get closer.

Pamela Raymond sent in this scared-looking pumpkin... the Christmas pumpkin!

I have the same face for the first couple of snows.

Thanks, Pamela!