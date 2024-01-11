‘Not my responsibility’: downtown businesses frustrated with snow removal process in bike lanes

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

The snow isn’t the only thing piling up in downtown Lethbridge, as frustration from local small business owners continues to pile up over unplowed bike lanes.

Owner of Big John’s Books John Pyska says he’s growing concerned that the un-cleared areas outside his store are becoming a safety hazard for customers.

“It's not my responsibility to clear it, but it is because I need to keep my people that are coming into my store safe,” he said.

Once the snow began falling on Sunday, Pyska has shovelled the sidewalk outside his store multiple times a day. But, he says the bike lanes along 7 Street and 4 Avenue S. aren’t being plowed, leaving it up to business owners to do the heavy lifting.

“There's a six-foot gap - I can lay down in it and I’m 6'4,” he said. “They (City of Lethbridge) are telling me I’m not responsible for it and they're not going to do anything about it, so it's just going to be left like that to become an ice rink for people to try and cross to come into my business.”

However, the City of Lethbridge says the roads and bike lanes are considered a Priority 1 route for snow removal and once there is enough snow accumulated on the road to impede vehicle passage, crews will clear it.

The city adds that business owners aren’t responsible for clearing the lanes, as it is part of the road infrastructure.

As this is the first blast of winter that Lethbridge has seen with the new bike lanes open to the public, the city says there is a period of investigation to determine if existing service levels work for the infrastructure.

Pyska hopes the city will consider removing the snow in a timelier manner for those who visit downtown, especially in areas with high foot traffic.

“I would like to see them do what they actually said they would do and use their snow blower to get the snow off of this bike lane,” Pyska said. “I would like to see them take responsibility for the pedestrian walks as well because they build them and then left them for people to fall on and that's unacceptable, I’m sorry to say this, but they should be de-iced at all times.”

Businesses and residents are encouraged to connect with 311 to provide feedback and concerns.

The city will be reviewing it at the end of the winter and make changes where they are deemed appropriate.