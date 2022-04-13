‘Not to our wishes’: Lethbridge School Division reacts to UCP curriculum rollout announcement

The Alberta government has approved the three phase rollout of the new curriculum for K-3 students, an announcement the Lethbridge School Division (LSD) says comes with mixed feelings.

"We’re doing an analysis and diving in to see how we’re going to make this work over the next couple of months so that our teachers are supported in moving forward with the curriculum," said Allison Purcell, board chair with the Lethbridge School Division.

Starting in September, students from K-3 will learn new mathematics and English Language Arts and Literature curriculum and phys-ed all of K-6.

"These three subjects in Alberta’s new K-6 curriculum are critical starting points that will set students on the best path for success," said Minister of Education Adriana LaGrange on Wednesday.

The approach to implementing the new K-6 curriculum is based on insight and advice from the curriculum implementation advisory group, but the LDS Division says they hoped the implementation was delayed.

“We, as a board, put forward to the minister that we would like for there to be a longer delay in the implementation of the curriculum, so this is definitely not to our wishes,” said Purcell.

“We're going through such a difficult time over the last two years and to now put this added pressure on them to be doing this over the next two months. We really emphasis to our teachers and our staff that they do need the summer break so in reality it is about them doing this work over May and June,” Purcell added.

The province says the English Language Arts and Literature curriculum has been refined after research on literacy in young learners was conducted.

“The new physical education and wellness curriculum fulfills our commitments of ensuring all elementary school students learn the importance of obtaining and providing consent as well as fundamental financial literacy skills,” said LaGrange.

The Alberta Teachers Association (ATA) says the government has failed again to consult with teachers.

“Teachers know what will and what will not work in their classrooms and to be disregarded around this process, the content, the implementation plan, the resources, the assessment of this curriculum throughout the process has been a disrespectful move by Alberta’s government on moving forward with this curriculum,” said ATA president Jason Schilling.

Purcell says although the government has provided resources to assist, teachers will have their hands full learning the new curriculum alongside their students.

“As much as there's sample lesson plans and there's supportive documents, it's not personalized and it's not taking a look at the pedagogy that our teachers bring to the table when their going in front of our students every single day,” Purcell added.

In a statement from the Holy Spirit Catholic School Division reads in part: “Over the coming weeks, Holy Spirit Catholic School Division will be carefully reviewing the curriculum updates and additional resources intended to support teachers that were presented by Alberta Education today.”

In 2022-23, the province is also investing $59 million in teacher professional learning and teaching resources to make sure educators and students are prepared for the updated curriculum.

“We definitely welcome the $59 million that’s going to come along with that to help support staff, but it really is about us having time, over the next few days, to be looking at those pieces and then coming up with plan for how we can support our staff moving forward with it,” said Purcell.

Alberta expects to implement its entire K-6 curriculum in time for September 2024.