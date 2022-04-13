‘Not to our wishes’: Lethbridge School Division reacts to UCP curriculum rollout announcement
The Alberta government has approved the three phase rollout of the new curriculum for K-3 students, an announcement the Lethbridge School Division (LSD) says comes with mixed feelings.
"We’re doing an analysis and diving in to see how we’re going to make this work over the next couple of months so that our teachers are supported in moving forward with the curriculum," said Allison Purcell, board chair with the Lethbridge School Division.
Starting in September, students from K-3 will learn new mathematics and English Language Arts and Literature curriculum and phys-ed all of K-6.
"These three subjects in Alberta’s new K-6 curriculum are critical starting points that will set students on the best path for success," said Minister of Education Adriana LaGrange on Wednesday.
The approach to implementing the new K-6 curriculum is based on insight and advice from the curriculum implementation advisory group, but the LDS Division says they hoped the implementation was delayed.
“We, as a board, put forward to the minister that we would like for there to be a longer delay in the implementation of the curriculum, so this is definitely not to our wishes,” said Purcell.
“We're going through such a difficult time over the last two years and to now put this added pressure on them to be doing this over the next two months. We really emphasis to our teachers and our staff that they do need the summer break so in reality it is about them doing this work over May and June,” Purcell added.
The province says the English Language Arts and Literature curriculum has been refined after research on literacy in young learners was conducted.
“The new physical education and wellness curriculum fulfills our commitments of ensuring all elementary school students learn the importance of obtaining and providing consent as well as fundamental financial literacy skills,” said LaGrange.
The Alberta Teachers Association (ATA) says the government has failed again to consult with teachers.
“Teachers know what will and what will not work in their classrooms and to be disregarded around this process, the content, the implementation plan, the resources, the assessment of this curriculum throughout the process has been a disrespectful move by Alberta’s government on moving forward with this curriculum,” said ATA president Jason Schilling.
Purcell says although the government has provided resources to assist, teachers will have their hands full learning the new curriculum alongside their students.
“As much as there's sample lesson plans and there's supportive documents, it's not personalized and it's not taking a look at the pedagogy that our teachers bring to the table when their going in front of our students every single day,” Purcell added.
In a statement from the Holy Spirit Catholic School Division reads in part: “Over the coming weeks, Holy Spirit Catholic School Division will be carefully reviewing the curriculum updates and additional resources intended to support teachers that were presented by Alberta Education today.”
In 2022-23, the province is also investing $59 million in teacher professional learning and teaching resources to make sure educators and students are prepared for the updated curriculum.
“We definitely welcome the $59 million that’s going to come along with that to help support staff, but it really is about us having time, over the next few days, to be looking at those pieces and then coming up with plan for how we can support our staff moving forward with it,” said Purcell.
Alberta expects to implement its entire K-6 curriculum in time for September 2024.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Man arrested in New York subway attack tipped off police to his location
The man accused of shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn subway train was arrested Wednesday and charged with a federal terrorism offense after the suspect himself called police to come get him, law enforcement officials said.
What does the interest rate hike mean for Canadians looking for mortgage adjustments?
Canada’s latest mortgage rate hike should not impact Canadians’ ability or desire to refinance or renew their mortgages, expert argue.
N.S. mass killer shot himself in head as police were opening fire at gas station
A public inquiry heard evidence Wednesday that the Nova Scotia gunman who murdered 22 people in 2020 shot himself in the head within seconds of two officers firing on him.
Victim feared N.S. mass killer might come to her house, an hour before he arrived
The final victim in Nova Scotia's mass shooting knew the killer and told her daughter she was afraid he could be headed for her home, about an hour before he arrived in her driveway on April 19, 2020.
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with chemical sensitivities chose medically-assisted death after failed bid to get better housing
A 51-year-old Ontario woman with severe sensitivities to chemicals died by medically-assisted suicide after her desperate search for affordable housing free of cigarette smoke and chemical cleaners failed, advocates say.
Russia bans Canadian senators in latest 'counter' sanctions
Russia has banned most Canadian senators from entering the country, in its latest volley of counter sanctions. According to a statement posted on the Russian foreign ministry's website, 86 of the current 90 senators are now on the 'stop list' of foreigners that will be denied entry to the Russian Federation. Russia also added one former member of the upper chamber.
Video captures Ontario father stopping would-be thief from stealing vehicle with child inside
Video has captured the intense moment an Brampton, Ont. father stopped a person from stealing his car, with his child in the backseat, from the driveway of his home.
Woman leaves 11-year-old son at Chelsea, Que. restaurant to visit spa, police say
Police in western Quebec say a mother from Montreal left her 11-year-old son alone at a Chelsea, Que. restaurant for several hours last weekend while she went to the spa.
Bank of Canada raises key rate to 1 per cent and warns further hikes still to come
The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate by the highest amount in more than 20 years and warned more rate hikes are coming as it increased its outlook for inflation.
Edmonton
-
Alberta sees increase in COVID-19 transmission, leading indicators
The province reported 6,181 new COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, 37 deaths and a total of 1,053 hospitalizations, including 48 ICU admissions.
-
Alberta announces 3 phases for curriculum rollout as criticism continues
Alberta expects to implement its entire new K-6 curriculum in time for September 2024, but advocates for teachers and students still say the rollout is rushed with the first phase scheduled for this fall.
-
Man found dead in southwest Edmonton garage, detectives looking for footage
Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a 41-year-old man that was found in an Edmonton garage Tuesday night, and they're hoping the public can help find evidence.
Vancouver
-
12-year sentence for shooter in random incident in Surrey
A man in his 20s has been sentenced to 12 years behind bars for his role in a fatal shooting in Surrey two years ago.
-
B.C. business owner fined $20K after exposing unwitting workers to asbestos
The owner of a Surrey, B.C., drywall recycling company has been fined $20,000 after he knowingly exposed workers to asbestos without telling them.
-
Vancouver mayor proposes Empty Homes Tax hike, more auditing
With a municipal election on the horizon, Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart has proposed another hike to the city's Empty Homes Tax.
Atlantic
-
Girl, 11, injured in Halifax shooting was going to get ice cream: Friend's mom
A girl who was injured in a drive-by shooting in Halifax’s west end Tuesday night was heading out to get ice cream with a friend.
-
N.S. mass killer shot himself in head as police were opening fire at gas station
A public inquiry heard evidence Wednesday that the Nova Scotia gunman who murdered 22 people in 2020 shot himself in the head within seconds of two officers firing on him.
-
New Brunswick school bus incident still under investigation
Many questions remain one day after a girl suffered life-threatening injuries in an incident involving a school bus.
Vancouver Island
-
Explosives team called after artillery shell discovered at Vancouver Island scrapyard: RCMP
Staff at a scrapyard north of Campbell River, B.C., had some anxious moments on Tuesday waiting for word from an explosives team about a strange object they had found on the premises.
-
'Homeowners need to be vigilant': Nanaimo RCMP investigating 3 suspicious fires
Mounties are asking the public to help identify a person of interest after three suspicious fires were set in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
Century-old garden gets new life at Royal Roads University
Royal Roads University (RRU) has opened a new food-producing garden, with plans to use the space for more than just food.
Toronto
-
Gas prices in Ontario are about to take a major jump
Gas prices in Ontario are expected take a major jump over the next two days.
-
Video captures Ontario father stopping would-be thief from stealing vehicle with child inside
Video has captured the intense moment an Brampton, Ont. father stopped a person from stealing his car, with his child in the backseat, from the driveway of his home.
-
GTA police force warns of spike in car part thefts after thirty reports received in six weeks
A Greater Toronto Area police force is warning of a spike in automobile part thefts after more than 30 reports of similar incidents were received in the last six weeks.
Montreal
-
Quebec language reform could lead to 'medical errors, even deaths': health advocates
A group of doctors and professionals is asking that the health and social services network be excluded from Quebec’s plans to reform language laws with Bill 96.
-
Quebec's sixth wave is still ramping up, says top doctor, but strict health measures are unlikely
People with COVID-19 symptoms should stick to ten days of COVID-19 precautions to protect their community from a 'troubling' rise of cases in Quebec, according to interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau.
-
Director Jean-Marc Vallee died of natural causes: Quebec coroner
A coroner's report into the death of renowned Quebec filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallee concluded he died of a sudden heart attack at his cottage east of Quebec City on Christmas Day.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Masks mandatory in all Ottawa public schools effective immediately, OCDSB says
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is informing parents, students and staff of the new policy after the board passed a motion Tuesday evening to require all staff, Kindergarten to Grade 12 students, volunteers and visitors to wear a mask in schools.
-
Woman leaves 11-year-old son at Chelsea, Que. restaurant to visit spa, police say
Police in western Quebec say a mother from Montreal left her 11-year-old son alone at a Chelsea, Que. restaurant for several hours last weekend while she went to the spa.
-
Staff shortages impacting eastern Ontario hospitals
On any given day in April at the Pembroke Regional Hospital, 60 to 80 staff are forced to stay home due to the new COVID-19 BA.2 variant.
Kitchener
-
One dead after collision involving school bus north of Elmira
Emergency services are on-scene at the site of a collision between a vehicle and a school bus near the Village of Alma north of Elmira.
-
New K-W Oktoberfest president outlines vision for 2022 festival
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest is planning a big return this fall after a couple of years of modified and virtual festivities due to the pandemic.
-
Seven suspected stolen vehicles found in Brantford lake
Seven 1970’s model vehicles have been pulled from Mohawk Lake in Brantford.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mom seeks answers after baby boy's leg allegedly broken in hospital
A Saskatchewan mother is looking for answers from Jim Pattison Children's Hospital after she left her seven-month-old baby in its care and returned to find him in a full leg cast.
-
'Pretty much in lockdown': Residents in southeast Sask. cope with blizzard conditions
Residents, businesses and municipalities in southeast Saskatchewan are dealing with the effects of ongoing blizzard conditions.
-
Tiny homes make big impact in northern Sask. community
The mayor of La Loche says a project to build 20 tiny homes has made an immediate impact on housing in the community.
Northern Ontario
-
Health inspection results in North Bay, Parry Sound, now available to the public
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit has made it easier for the public to access local health inspection results through the new online portal called Check Then Go.
-
Sudbury police charge suspect with pretending to be a cop
A 50-year-old man has been charged in connection with recent incidents in Sudbury in which someone was impersonating a police officer.
-
Five people charged with murder in connection with Manitoulin Island shooting
Five people from southern Ontario have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the April 5 shooting death in M'Chigeeng First Nation.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba storm remains unpredictable: Environment Canada
Environment Canada says the total amount of snow that has fallen in southern Manitoba is lower than previously forecasted, but notes the province isn’t out of the woods yet as a Colorado low makes its way north.
-
Suspect in Portage la Prairie homicide spotted in Winnipeg
RCMP and Winnipeg police say a man wanted in connection with a fire and a triple homicide was recently spotted in several places in Winnipeg.
-
Winnipeg high school football coach charged with alleged sexual assaults: police
Winnipeg police have charged a high school football coach with multiple alleged sexual assaults, some dating back to 2004.
Regina
-
'Pretty much in lockdown': Residents in southeast Sask. cope with blizzard conditions
Residents, businesses and municipalities in southeast Saskatchewan are dealing with the effects of ongoing blizzard conditions.
-
Jury hears from witness inside vehicle during alleged drive-by shooting that killed Jordan Denton
Court heard more about the events leading up to Jordan Denton’s death from a witness who claims to have been in the passenger seat when the man was shot and killed in the street late in 2019.
-
Sask. mom seeks answers after baby boy's leg allegedly broken in hospital
A Saskatchewan mother is looking for answers from Jim Pattison Children's Hospital after she left her seven-month-old baby in its care and returned to find him in a full leg cast.