Nothing like a 30-degree temp drop in less than a week, but that's Calgary in the fall!

We have a low-pressure system over southern Alberta that has pulled in a much cooler air mass from the north.

The spin around this low is also forcing air up the mountains, which is the lift we need to enhance our snowfall amounts here on the leeside of the Rockies.

Expect consistent snowfall through the morning hours on Tuesday.

Roads and sidewalks will continue to be very slick.

Then, in the afternoon, the snow will become more intermittent.

The snow should fully taper off around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (although still a few stray snowflakes possible later in the afternoon).

From 8 p.m. Monday through Tuesday, Calgary will likely see 11 more centimetres (see snow forecast below).

The cold will stick around a lot longer than the snow.

Expect a wind chill of -14 at times throughout the day on Tuesday.

The below-normal temperatures will be our story all week.

Normal is 9 C.

We will get to (or very close to) the freezing mark on Saturday.

Our best chance for temperatures closer to normal is Sunday.

That's Calgary in the fall!

This past Thursday, we got to 22 C, and Tuesday's expected high is -8 C.

Nothing like a 30-degree temp drop in less than a week!

Have all the things ready in the closet: warm coat, winter boots, snow pants, toques and gloves, but also a light jacket and regular shoes for the weekend.

It helps if you have a big closet in Calgary!

Denise Jasmine sent a picture of the first snow.

She said the drive home was terrible, but her puppies LOVED it.