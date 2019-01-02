

CTV Calgary Staff





Stephanie McLean, the NDP MLA for Calgary-Varsity, will be stepping down from the position according to a social media post by Premier Rachel Notley.

“We have received notice that MLA Stephanie McLean has resigned from her position as an elected member of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta,” said Notley in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

McLean had announced in May of 2018 that she would not seek re-election in the upcoming provincial election.

During her time as the MLA for Calgary-Varsity, McLean served as Minister of Service Alberta and Status of Women and became the first MLA in Alberta’s history to give birth while in office.

McLean has not provided an explanation for her resignation or indicated when she will vacate the position.