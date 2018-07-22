Premier Rachel Notley says she has had discussions about the departure of Greyhound buses from western Canada with other premiers at a recent meeting and says Ottawa must take action.

Greyhound Canada announced earlier this month that it would be cancelling all of its services in the west because of poor ridership. The closure of the business will result in the loss of hundreds of jobs as well as a vital method for people to travel.

On Saturday, Notley released a statement about discussions she’s had with other premiers affected by the cancellation of service and says it is a national issue and requires a national response.

“We know workers and students need access to jobs, universities and colleges. Women need access to secure and safe transportation. Seniors want to remain in their communities, but need access to health care. These same people contribute enormously to the well-being of all Canadians.”

She also said that a new program under her government will help to fill the void left by Greyhound and that program will be expanded.

In the meantime, Notley says that the federal government will also need to step in and help Greyhound to maintain their service until alternatives can be put into place.