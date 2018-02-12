

CTV Calgary Staff





A naked pool party that was originally postponed after the city cited safety concerns went ahead at a public pool in Calgary on Sunday.

The nude swim was cancelled last month by the city after the event was met with disapproval and even threats from some members of the public.

The group, Calgary Nude Recreation, later reached an agreement with the city and the new event was scheduled for February 11.

All attendees were required to have an official membership in the group and children had to be with a parent at all times.

Photography is not permitted in pools and changing rooms and the city says all private bookings must comply with city requirements.