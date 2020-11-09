CALGARY -- Two more cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Banff region Monday, bringing the total to seven, meaning it did not reach watch status as officials expected.

An area is placed on watch status when 10 or more active cases are identified.

“This is a sobering reminder for everyone in Banff to follow all safety protocols and utilize the health measures that have worked so well for our community, especially as it relates to maintaining distancing and masks in social and work settings, and taking steps to be prepared for potential COVID cases in your networks,” said Silvio Adamo, director of emergency management for the Town of Banff.

A close contact is defined as:

Anyone who was within two metres of a positive case of COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes, even if a mask was worn during that encounter;

A close contact is also someone who has had direct contact with bodily fluids of a person who has COVID-19 (e.g., was coughed or sneezed on), or;

A person who provided direct care for a person who has COVID-19;

For sports that involve close, sustained or intermittent and repeated contact, all members of the teams playing each other are considered close contacts when there is a case on a team.

More information about close contacts can be found online.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 644 additional cases on Monday.