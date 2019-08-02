The number of shootings in Calgary in the first half of 2019 is more than double the same time period a year earlier, according to numbers released by Calgary police.

And that’s a huge concern for newly installed Chief Mark Neufeld.

Between January and July, there were 51 shootings reported in the city, compared to 23 during the same time period a year earlier.

In 2015, there were 56 shootings, which is the most on record for the first half of the year.

“My level of concern is very, very high, this is probably the number one thing that’s impacting public safety for us right now,” he said.

Four of this year’s shootings have been fatal, 18 involved injury and 30 caused property damage.

Most of the shootings have been centred in northeast Calgary.

“I would say there are a couple of different groups right now, I don’t know that I would use the word gang at this point because I think those affiliations have proven to be looser over the years than maybe they were some years ago,” said Neufeld.

“This is folks that are involved in high-risk lifestyles around drugs and have some of those high-risk affiliations. It isn’t regular Calgarians that are at risk but certainly the way this is playing out in the streets, it puts them at risk and that’s what concerns us.”