CALGARY -- Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) outlined its objectives Monday alongside the City of Calgary after a local state of emergency was called due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

CEMA Chief Tom Sampson and city manager David Duckworth addressed council members Monday morning at a meeting that saw only eight of 15 council members attend as a way to encourage physical distancing.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi was not present and called in, while members of the public left seats between each other in the gallery and were encouraged to apply hand sanitizer available at entrances.

The CEMA plan includes the following four objectives:

Be responsible partners to help “flatten the curve” and protect human safety.

Support our employees

Maintain appropriate City of Calgary services to our community

Sustain economic resilience of our organization, city and province.

The City of Calgary announced Sunday the closure of all city-owned and partnered recreation facilities and will cleaning for high-touch surfaces will now be increased.

An emphasis has been placed on deep cleaning high priority buildings three times per day and eliminating high-touch items like newspapers, magazines or food.

All city employees are getting a paid leave as of March 16 if they could not find arrangements to care for their children after K-12 schools and daycares were closed.

Duckworth noted that 2,300 city employees are currently working remotely.

"We are encouraging staff to take responsibility for their personal hygiene with the use of sanitizing wipes," he said.

"We are encouraging physical distancing and remote work where possible."

The city also cancelled 36 public engagement events up to April 30 and banned all non-essential travel for employees until at least June 1.

Sampson re-iterated a message of calmness for Calgarians as elected officials figure out what to do next.

"I’m always an advocate of people preparing, but I think we need to be cautious that we’re not hoarding supplies," Sampson said.

"We’re taking a forward leaning stance and clearly this is a time for leadership — we’re not doing this to be difficult, we’re doing this because we care."

Meanwhile, the city is trying to deal with a tax shift that began with a sharp decline in oil prices.

Chief financial officer, Carla Male, says the economy will likely get worse before Calgary makes a comeback.

"There are risks of further declines in commodity prices, the TSX steep decline over the last number of days and two successive reductions from the Bank of Canada’s overnight borrowing rate," Male said.

"Plus the anticipated impacts to local, national and international impacts due to travel bans, supply chains and the overall demand for services."

City administration has recommended all council and committee reports from the Q1 and Q2 of 2020 get deferred to Q4 or an even later date.

Sampson and Duckworth will provide a further update to Calgary City Council at 1 p.m. Monday.