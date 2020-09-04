Advertisement
Occupants of East Village building allowed to return after Superstore incident prompts evacuation
ctvnewscalgary.ca Published Friday, September 4, 2020 6:28PM MDT Last Updated Friday, September 4, 2020 6:32PM MDT
Occupants of an East Village building wait to be allowed to return inside after a leak in a refrigeration system over top of a Superstore Friday was mistaken for smoke.
CALGARY -- About 40 people who were evacuated from a building in Calgary's East Village early Friday evening have been allowed to return.
The evacuation took place after 5 p.m. Friday, because of a leak in the refrigeration system in the mechanical room above the East Village Superstore.
The vapour it emitted looked like smoke, prompting the evacuation as a precaution.
Shortly before 6 p.m., everyone was allowed to return to the building.
This is a developing story...