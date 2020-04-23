CALGARY -- If a bad odour in your neighbourhood seems to coincide with nice weather, the smell could be coming from a nearby storm water pond.

Calgary Fire Department says they've received dozens of calls from people worried about a bad smell, which have come from all over the city but are concentrated in the northeast.

With the recent warm weather, ice on storm water ponds is melting, which releases odour from decaying organic material that is trapped underneath, CFD officials said in a release.

Officials say the smell isn't hazardous and more information is available online.

All CFD apparatus carry a multi-gas monitor and the city's hazardous materials trucks have more air monitoring equipment.

CFD will attend all calls and anyone who suspects they smell natural gas, or any other hazardous gas, should call 911.