Off-duty Calgary police officer charged in domestic incident

Charges have been laid against a member of the Calgary Police Service in connection with an off-duty incident that occurred last week.

The RCMP, which was brought in to investigate, says the offences are in relation to a domestic incident "in a neighbouring municipality" on Jan. 14.

Officials say the member was arrested and charged with assault, assault by choking and forcible confinement.

"Given the domestic nature of this incident, the name of the officer will not be released to protect the privacy of those impacted," CPS said in a release. "He has been with the service for nine years and remains on administrative duties at this time."

No further details will be released, police say.