Off-duty Calgary police officer charged with impaired driving
Published Wednesday, June 13, 2018 8:13PM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 13, 2018 8:16PM MDT
Impaired driving charges have been laid against a 37-year veteran of the Calgary Police Service on Tuesday night.
Officials say that Airdrie RCMP arrested CPS Staff Sergeant Rod Harbridge shortly after 9:00 p.m.
He has been charged with impaired driving.
Harbridge will be relieved from duty, and the penalty will be reviewed in 30 days.