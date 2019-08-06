The RCMP are giving the public a heads-up that they should familiarize themselves with the laws around growing non-medical cannabis plants at home, especially if they plan to participate in local self-guided garden tours that attract off-duty RCMP officers.

That was the situation July 28, when Revelstoke hosted its 7th annual Garden and Art Tour, where home owners opened their gates and doors to the public.

The unforseen circumstances arose when one off-duty Revelstoke RCMP officer and a guest took a tour of a home, where they noticed non-medical cannabis plants growing in a way that the RCMP described as “Blatant violations” of section 56 (g) of the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act.

As a result, the RCMP executed a search warrant, prompting an unscheduled return visit to one residence on August 2, where they seized marijuana plants and other items to support charges.

“The Cannabis Control and Licensing Act was created to ensure the production, possession and distribution of cannabis would be done in a safe and controlled manner. Unfortunately, the violations of (the) CCLA by some of our residents has brought some negative light to Revelstoke and the Garden and Art tour,” said Cpl. Mike Esson of the Revelstoke RCMP, in a release.

“By not properly growing cannabis plants, the residents have opened themselves up to the possibility of theft of the cannabis and drugs falling into the hands of youth in our community.”

The Revelstoke RCMP want to remind people that if they plan to grow cannabis, they must know and follow the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act.