Offensive lineman Zack Williams re-signs with Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders' Zack Williams (67), Malik Henry (82) and Sean McEwen (51) celebrate Henry's touchdown against the B.C. Lions during the second half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Friday, November 12, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) Calgary Stampeders' Zack Williams (67), Malik Henry (82) and Sean McEwen (51) celebrate Henry's touchdown against the B.C. Lions during the second half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Friday, November 12, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Calgary Top Stories