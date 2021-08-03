CALGARY -- Users of a neighbourhood skateboard park in the southeast community of New Brighton discovered some offensive graffiti in the concrete bowl over the weekend.

A warning: some readers may find details disturbing.

The vandalism depicts a pair of homophobic and racist words, including a word resembling the N-word.

It's not clear when the tags were made but they were still present as skateboarders used the park on Sunday evening.

Calgary Police say they are aware of the graffiti but are not confirming if the hate crime unit is involved or investigating.

Area residents tell CTV News they are shocked to see offensive words in a family friendly space, and call the incident immature.