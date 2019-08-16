A Calgary police officer was transported by ambulance to hospital after suffering a dog bite injury to his arm Friday afternoon during an investigation into a break-and-enter of a home.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Panatella Boulevard N.W. following reports intruders had entered an occupied home.

EMS officials confirm a male patient suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital. According to CPS, the officer's injuries were the result of "unintentional contact" with a police service dog.

A second male was also transported to hospital by EMS. The nature of his injuries has not been disclosed but his condition at the time of transport was considered stable.

Witnesses tell CTV the second male was not a CPS member and was injured when he was tackled by a homeowner in the 300 block of Panatella Grove N.W. during an attempted theft of a bicycle from a garage.

Police on scene confirm two suspects are in custody in connection with the break-and-enter investigation including the suspect that was transported to hospital.