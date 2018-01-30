An officer who was involved in the pursuit of a stolen vehicle on the Tsuut’ina Nation that resulted in the death of a motorist in 2016 has been cleared after an ASIRT investigation determined that his conduct did not contribute to the fatal collision.

On February 18, Tsuut’ina Nation police tried to conduct a traffic stop at about 6:30 a.m. on a black truck after it almost hit an officer who was assisting another motorist at the side of the road.

Police tracked the truck in a fully-marked cruiser but the driver refused to pull over.

The truck sped away from police and continued northbound onto 37 Street S.W. where it collided head-on with a Toyota Corolla near 130th Avenue.

The driver of the truck and two passengers fled the scene on foot and were eventually apprehended by police.

Keith Morley, 52, was driving the Toyota and was pronounced dead at the scene.

ASIRT was called in to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash and the focus of its investigation was on whether the actions of the officer in the pursuit vehicle contributed to the crash.

ASIRT’s executive director Susan D. Hughson reviewed the case and released her findings on Tuesday.

The investigation determined that the officer had ‘lawful authority’ to try and stop the truck and that he took several steps to deescalate the situation before the crash.

Hughson found that the driver of the truck was responsible for the fatality and the officer’s conduct did not cause or contribute to the motorist’s death.