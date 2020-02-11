CALGARY -- RCMP officials confirmed an officer-involved shooting Tuesday in Blairmore, Alta.

The incident is believed to have taken place shortly before 5 p.m. near the Summit Home Centre on 20 Avenue in Blairmore

Blairmore-area businesses confirmed that police were in the area around 5 p.m.

There was no word on whether the police shot at someone, someone shot a police officer or both.

There is no information available about whether anyone was injured.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has taken over the investigation.

The RCMP is holding the scene for several hours until ASIRT arrives.

Blairmore is 140 kilometres west of Lethbridge, in the Crowsnest Pass. In 2016, its population was slightly more than 2,000 people.

