People looking to get a mountain experience close to the city are being told to watch out for hidden dangers thanks to a number of incidents of vandalism at Shaganappi Golf Course.

Staff at the facility has been setting up trails for visitors to enjoy for some time, but they are becoming increasingly concerned after fences and ropes marking the trails are being ignored or blatantly damaged.

“We’ve always had some vandalism here,” says Alasdair Fergusson, a track-setter at Shaganappi Golf Course. "Instead of just one or two periods of cut fences and ropes around sensitive areas, this year we've had a massive outbreak of vandalism."

He says that the barriers are meant to protect the course as well as anyone who wants to come to walk around and enjoy the outdoors.

However, vandals are breaking through the fences and cutting barrier ropes. Fergusson says there are many reasons why someone would do that.

"I’ve identified three holes in the fence that have been cut by vandals getting access to the golf course because they either want to go either go walking on the course when it’s ordinarily closed or go skiing when it wasn't quite ready with the ropes, or just plain and simple badness."

Fergusson says it is particularly concerning when barriers blocking potentially dangerous areas like bunkers and ponds are removed.

“You may come over the edge of the bunker, go airborne and the next thing you know is you're flat on your face in the bunker and may hurt yourself. So we have a safety issue."

He says there isn’t much that can be done to stop them either.

"Clearly, we've got to get our volunteers together and get out there and re-tie those ropes."

There is one staff member from the city who is at the course in the winter and a number of volunteers who go around making sure ropes are in place and skiers are kept safe. More staff, particularly security, isn’t an option.

“We're not in a position to afford a security guard permanently going around inspecting."

Skiers who use Shaganappi Golf Course in the winter say the vandalism is a very serious issue.

Art Brown, a cross-country skier, says it’s disappointing to see vandalism at the course that is a source of fun for him year round.

“We play a lot of golf too and there's vandalism on the golf course at the best of times. So what do you do? Just fix it.”

Fergusson also hopes that by getting the word out about the issue, it may discourage people from damaging the barriers and stay on the planned tracks instead.

Calgary Recreation says it will be looking further into the issue in the coming weeks.

(With files from Stephanie Wiebe)