The athletes that will compete in ski jumping for Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang were announced in Calgary.

Olympic champion, Cindy Klassen, revealed the names at a news conference at police headquarters on Wednesday morning.

Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes was nominated to compete in the Men’s Individual Normal Hill and Large Hill competitions and Taylor Henrich will compete in the Women’s Individual Normal Hill.

In 2015, Henrich became the first Canadian woman to win a world cup ski jumping medal, finishing third in Oberstdorf, Germany.

Boyd-Clowes was the first Canadian jumper to push past the 200m mark and will be competing in his third Olympics

Gregor Linsig from Banff was selected as the team’s head coach.

“I just want to congratulate the team for being named. It’s a tremendous sign of success in your careers,” said Tricia Smith with the Canadian Olympic Committee. “We’re really proud of you. We’re proud of our coaches, we’re proud of our athletes and we’ll be there for you, we’ve got your backs so enjoy the Games.”

Both athletes are from Calgary and will compete in events overseas before the Games.

The ski jumping events run from February 8 to 19.