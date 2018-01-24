The athletes that will compete in ski jumping, bobsleigh and skeleton for Canada at the upcoming Winter Olympics in PyeongChang were announced in Calgary.

Olympic champion, Cindy Klassen, revealed the names of the ski jumpers at a news conference at police headquarters on Wednesday morning.

Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes was nominated to compete in the Men’s Individual Normal Hill and Large Hill competitions and Taylor Henrich will compete in the Women’s Individual Normal Hill.

In 2015, Henrich became the first Canadian woman to win a world cup ski jumping medal, finishing third in Oberstdorf, Germany.

Boyd-Clowes was the first Canadian jumper to push past the 200m mark and will be competing in his third Olympics

Gregor Linsig from Banff was selected as the team’s head coach.

“I just want to congratulate the team for being named. It’s a tremendous sign of success in your careers,” said Tricia Smith with the Canadian Olympic Committee. “We’re really proud of you. We’re proud of our coaches, we’re proud of our athletes and we’ll be there for you, we’ve got your backs so enjoy the Games.”

Both athletes are from Calgary and will compete in events overseas before the Games.

Members of Canada’s bobsleigh and skeleton teams were also chosen on Wednesday at an event at the Signature Flight Support Centre.

Six athletes were selected for skeleton and 18 for bobsleigh and officials say it is the largest contingency to ever qualify for a Winter Olympics.

Elisabeth Vathje, Mirela Rahneva, Jane Channell, Dave Greszczyszyn, Barrett Martineau and Kevin Boyer will represent Canada in skeleton.

The 18 members of the bobsleigh team include; Kaillie Humphries, Alysia Rissling, Christine de Bruin, Heather Moyse, Phylicia George, Melissa Lotholz, Justin Kripps, Chris Spring, Nick Poloniato, Lascelles Brown, Jesse Lumsden, Neville Wright, Bryan Barnett, Ben Coakwell, Seyi Smith, Alex Kopacz, Cam Stones and Josh Kirkpatrick.

Cynthia Appiah, Kristen Bujnowski, Sam Giguere and Joey Nemet will serve as the team’s alternates.

The ski jumping events run from February 8 to 19 and bobsleigh and skeleton events get underway on February 15.