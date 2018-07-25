Officials will release the results of an independent investigation into the death of three men at the Fernie Memorial Arena last fall and the report will include recommendations to help prevent similar incidents from happening.

Allan Hornquist, 59, Lloyd Smith, 52, and Jason Podloski, 46, were doing maintenance at the arena on October 17, 2017 when anhydrous ammonia leaked from the facility's cooling system, killing all three men.

The arena was shut down and a number of homes around the facility were evacuated following the incident.

An investigation into the ammonia release was launched by Technical Safety BC, an independent agency that supervises the safe installation and operation of technical systems in the province.

Safety officials will release the results of the investigation on Wednesday morning and the report will include recommendations to prevent future incidents.

In March, officials in the community commissioned a new refrigeration plant for the arena from a Calgary company that uses synthetic refrigerant instead of ammonia.

The technology is being used in other facilities in North America and Europe and the hope is it will be in place in the Fernie arena for the start of the 2018-19 hockey season.

