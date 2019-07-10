A Stampede poster that has been missing for years has been found and officials will share details of its recovery at a news conference on Wednesday morning.

The poster is one of three that were discovered missing from the Stampede's collection. The missing posters are from 1922, 1926 and 1930.

Officials will reveal which poster was found and will present a $1000 reward to Darlene and Bill Mowatt for their help in its recovery at an event at Stampede Park at 10:30 a.m.

