The Calgary Fire Department says it expects to deal with a number of issues connected to broken pipes and water mains in the city as the temperature climbs back up from a severe cold snap.

One business, the Phil and Sebastian Coffee Roasters shop on Stephen Avenue, will be closed on Tuesday because a pipe burst inside the business on Monday night. The company says it will be assessing the damage caused by the flood later in the day.

The shop isn’t the only one suffering from pipe pains in the thaw cycle.

An eight-unit complex in the 2000 block of 17A Street S.W. needed to be evacuated after the sprinkler system burst a line, flooding all four floors of the building.

It could be at least three weeks before residents can return.

On Tuesday morning, Airdrie RCMP also reported that the front desk of the Airdrie Municipal Policing Building would be closed until further notice because of a water main break.

As a result, all business conducted via the front desk including complaints, criminal record checks, motor vehicle collision reports and fingerprints cannot be completed.

An update is expected in the afternoon.

The CFD says that between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Monday, they responded to 61 calls related to burst pipes.

Officials expect that number to climb as the temperatures increase.

According to weatherrecordbooks.ca, Calgary only broke two weather records in the month of December. A new record high of 15.4 degrees was made on December 9, beating the old record of 14.4 set in 1890. The low temperature on December 31 was -31.3. The record low for that date is -35.6, set in 1927.

The total snowfall in 2017 amounted to 148.3 cm, 15 percent above normal, while the total snowfall in December was 32.2 cm, 115 percent above normal.

