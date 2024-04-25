Oilers get hat trick from MacNeil en route to 4-1 win over Bandits

The Okotoks Oilers bounced back against the Bandits Wednesday night, defeating Brooks 4-1.

The victory tied up the BCHL Alberta Division semi-final series at two games apiece.

Owen MacNeil led the way for the Oilers, scoring a goal in each period, and Jagger Tapper added an empty-netter late in the third to seal the win for Okotoks.

Brooks outshot Okotoks 26-22 on the night.

Game 5 is Friday night in Brooks at 7 p.m., with Game 6 Sunday night at 7 p.m. in Okotoks.