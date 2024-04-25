CALGARY
Calgary

    • Oilers get hat trick from MacNeil en route to 4-1 win over Bandits

    The Okotoks Oilers tied up their BCHL Alberta division semi final series with a 4-1 win over Brooks Wednesday night. (Photo: X@BrooksBandits) The Okotoks Oilers tied up their BCHL Alberta division semi final series with a 4-1 win over Brooks Wednesday night. (Photo: X@BrooksBandits)
    The Okotoks Oilers bounced back against the Bandits Wednesday night, defeating Brooks 4-1.

    The victory tied up the BCHL Alberta Division semi-final series at two games apiece.

    Owen MacNeil led the way for the Oilers, scoring a goal in each period, and Jagger Tapper added an empty-netter late in the third to seal the win for Okotoks.

    Brooks outshot Okotoks 26-22 on the night.

    Game 5 is Friday night in Brooks at 7 p.m., with Game 6 Sunday night at 7 p.m. in Okotoks.

    Legendary hockey broadcaster Bob Cole dies at 90: CBC

    Bob Cole, a welcome voice for Canadian hockey fans for a half-century, has died at the age of 90. Cole died Wednesday night in St. John's, N.L., surrounded by his family, his daughter, Megan Cole, told the CBC.

